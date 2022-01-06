Meet held of Central and state GST officers to augment revenue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A joint meeting of Central and state GST officers in Kerala on sharing the best practices to augment GST revenue, was held here on Wednesday. Suggestions for augmenting GST revenue in the remaining three months of the current fiscal also figured in the conclave, which was organised as part of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) initiative. Under this, meetings with officials of state tax administrations across the country to further boost Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection are held.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of exploring more coordinated actions for revenue augmentation and to explore areas of possible synergies for revenue mobilisation over the next few weeks. Greater coordination between Central and state agencies for tax compliance enforcement has become possible after the GST rollout as the tax system is now unified. This comes at a time when certain provisions of GST law against tax defaulters have been made stricter. GST authorities are also extensively using data analytics to identify wrongdoers.

Special Secretary and Member (GST), CBIC, D P Nagendra Kumar, Chief Commissioner, CGST, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, S R Prasad, and Commissioner, SGST, Kerala, Rathan U Kelkar, spoke. Presentations on best practices by CGST Kerala and SGST Kerala were shared.