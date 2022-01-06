Pettah murder: Suspect Simon Lalan admits murder was planned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Simon Lalan, the suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Aneesh George in Pettah, on Wednesday admitted to the police that the murder was planned. He told the Pettah police that he was waiting at home for Aneesh to arrive. Simon had readied a knife, and when he realised that Aneesh had entered the house, he followed and stabbed him. Simon had harboured enmity toward Aneesh as he was having an affair with the former’s daughter, the police said.

On Wednesday, the police took him to the murder spot as part of evidence collection. The magistrate’s court had granted the police his custody on Monday for further interrogation and evidence collection. As mentioned in the remand report filed by the police, Simon said that his minor daughter’s affair with Aneesh prompted him to stab the youth with an intention to kill.

Aneesh was stabbed to death when he attempted to meet Simon’s daughter at her house in the early hours of December 29. Aneesh’s parents had alleged that it was a planned attack. Simon said he had been anticipating Aneesh’s visit and stabbed him despite objections from his wife and two daughters. Aneesh’s body bore two stab wounds.

The knife Simon used to kill him was hidden in the water-metre box, and was recovered by the police. He had forcibly opened the door to his daughters’ room, where Aneesh was. The police debunked Simon’s claim that he stabbed Aneesh suspecting him to be a thief after realising he knew the teenager. His daughter and Aneesh sang in the church choir, and the youth had visited his house several times.

Aneesh’s mother, Dolly, had earlier said that her son went to the girl’s house after getting a phone call made either by the girl or her mother. Barring Simon, the family had a good relationship with Aneesh, Dolly had said.

At a glance

Aneesh was stabbed to death when he attempted to meet Simon’s daughter at her house in the early hours of December 29. The knife Simon used to kill him was hidden in the water-metre box, and was recovered by the police.

