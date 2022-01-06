STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secretary of Vayalar Rama Varma Trust Thrivikraman no more

C V Thrivikraman, secretary of Vayalar Rama Varma Trust, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:23 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CV Thrivikraman, secretary of Vayalar Rama Varma Trust, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was 92. Elder son of late Kottukoyikkal Velayudhan Master and Sharadamma, Thrivikraman, took the initiative to set up the Vayalar Rama Varma Trust.

He had been working as the secretary of the Trust for the past 46 years. He was the main coordinator of the Vayalar Award given for the best literary work in Malayalam, instituted by the Trust in memory of poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma in 1977. 

He had also worked as the deputy secretary of Khadi Board. The last rites were held at Santhikavadam at Thycaud. He is survived by wife Dr T Lalitha, and daughters Malaa Parvathi (actor) and Lekshmi. 

Education Minister V Sivankutty, former ministers Kadakampally Surendran, M Vijayakumar and Shibu Baby John, Mayor Arya Rajendran, lyricist and cine director Sreekumaran Thampi paid their last respects to the departed soul.

