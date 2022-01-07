STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goons who unleashed violence at Pallipuram held  

Mangalapuram Inspector of Police Sajeesh H L said three separate cases with non-bailable offences have been registered against them.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang that barged into three houses at Pallipuram near here and threatened the family members were arrested late on Thursday, a day after they unleashed the violence. 

The Mangalapuram police said that three separate cases have been registered against them. The accused are Shanu, alias Shanavas, 38, a history-sheeter and fugitive, and his accomplices Ansar, 31, and Shabin, 28.  

Mangalapuram Inspector of Police Sajeesh H L said three separate cases with non-bailable offences have been registered against them. The incident took place around 11.30pm on Tuesday. The suspects barged into the houses in search of a person named Noufal who had earlier promised to lend money to Shanu. 

As Noufal could not arrange the money, Shanu started threatening him.  Later, Noufal went into hiding. Shanu and his two accomplices barged into four neighbouring houses in search of Noufal. As they could not find him, they threatened the family members and fled the scene.

