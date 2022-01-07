STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-level meet to decide on Attukal pongala amid Covid spike

Transport min directs departments to go ahead with tendering process for annual fest

Published: 07th January 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Attukal pongala (File picture)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decision on conducting the annual ‘pongala’ at Attukal Bhagavathy temple here will be taken after convening a high-level meeting of stakeholders. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at the temple auditorium on Thursday. 

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who was also present, said that despite the prevailing Covid scenario, various departments can go ahead with the tendering process relating to ‘pongala’ preparations. The ministers directed that work such as sewerage cleaning should be carried out without much delay. Directions have been issued to begin cleaning activities by this month-end.

The ministers also assessed the work being undertaken by various departments and the corporation in the run-up to the ‘pongala’. The corporation has already started work in 13 wards using  own funds. Cleaning work is also being done ahead of the ‘pongala’ season. 

The activities are being coordinated by 11 circle offices of the civic body.  Mayor Arya Rajendran, deputy mayor P K Raju, corporation councillors, District Collector Navjot Khosa, City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar and others attended.

Comments

