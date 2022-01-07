Kerala students win Hackathon

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering the adverse impacts of littering plastics on the environment and human health, a group of students from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, have come up with ‘My Plastic Pays’, a plastic vending machine. People can drop used plastic bottles into the machine and get rewards.

The aim is to reduce the dumping of plastic bottles and other plastic materials in public. The team presented the idea in the India Plastic Challenge-Hackathon 2021, a competition organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and were declared one among the top three winners in the students’ category.

The team won from among 400 people who participated in the hackathon. “The competition was conducted as part of creating awareness on plastic waste management and elimination of identified single-use plastic items. It was an ideation competition where many talented students and startups from across the country participated,” says Aadhya, one of the team members. The other team members included Anjana KT, Amitha Rajeev and Ijas Ahmed who were mentored by assistant professor Ajay James of the department of computer science.

In the India Plastic Challenge programme, the students showcase ideas and solutions to reduce the usage of single-use plastic and protect the environment. The team was selected for the challenge by a judging panel that included experts from the environment ministry, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and Climate Collective Foundation. The winning teams also received a cash prize of `1 lakh each.

The Thrissur College team is now developing a QR code system. A QR Code will be provided to the people who use the bin. They can collect rewards with the help of ‘My Plastic Pays’ mobile application. “Those disposing of plastic in the vending machine can scan the QR code and avail the reward coupons and other benefits,” said a team member. They are in incubation at TBI in GEC Thrissur under (SIDBI).