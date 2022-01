By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for the empanelment of digital content-creating startups, which will have to support product startups in creating their products’ videos.

Creative startups registered with Startup India and KSUM can apply. The applicants will undergo an evaluation by experts. The last date for submitting applications is January 12. To apply, visit: https://bit.ly/EOI-KSUMVIDEO.