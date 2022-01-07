Potholes make life tough for motorists

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gaping potholes on the Thoppumukku Junction road at Vattiyoorkavu has earned motorists’ire. The road was earlier developed by the Public Works Department (PWD) using the MLA fund. However, the residents and motorists say the situation has hardly changed.

Many commuters try to avoid the potholes. However, this is posing danger to other vehicles coming from the rear. The road on the Vattiyoorkavu-Kodunganoor stretch is a common bus route that connects various places in the city such as Plavoodu and Kulasekaram. “I take this route to reach my workplace and the journey between Thoppumukku and Nambavankavu is becoming a headache due to potholes,” says Arathy S, a commuter.

Though many other roads on the Vattiyoorkavu-Kodunganoor stretch are in similar condition, the Thoppumukku Junction road has affected motorists the worst. “Commuting through this stretch has become difficult for even heavy vehicles like low-floor buses. It is also the main route to the primary health centre,” says Ajay S Kumar, a motorist. However, no action has been taken by the authorities concerned to rectify the issue.

“The road repair works at the Thoppumukku Junction on the Vattiyoorkavu-Kodunganoor stretch was done by the PWD using the MLA fund and is not under the city corporation. But the road repair works at the other areas in Vattiyoorkavu have already been completed,” says Parvathy I M, Vattiyoorkavu ward councillor.

However, the Vattiyoorkavu MLA’s office said the Thoppumukku Junction road doesn’t come under the MLA fund. They say a separate team has been formed under the Minister for Public Works, P A Mohammed Riyas, to carry out the maintenance works.