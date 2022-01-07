STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Potholes make life tough for motorists

Gaping potholes on the Thoppumukku Junction road at Vattiyoorkavu has earned motorists’ire.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gaping potholes on the Thoppumukku Junction road at Vattiyoorkavu has earned motorists’ire. The road was earlier developed by the Public Works Department (PWD) using the MLA fund. However, the residents and motorists say the situation has hardly changed.

Many commuters try to avoid the potholes. However, this is posing danger to other vehicles coming from the rear. The road on the Vattiyoorkavu-Kodunganoor stretch is a common bus route that connects various places in the city such as Plavoodu and Kulasekaram. “I take this route to reach my workplace and the journey between Thoppumukku and Nambavankavu is becoming a headache due to potholes,” says Arathy S, a commuter.

Though many other roads on the Vattiyoorkavu-Kodunganoor stretch are in similar condition, the Thoppumukku Junction road has affected motorists the worst. “Commuting through this stretch has become difficult for even heavy vehicles like low-floor buses. It is also the main route to the primary health centre,” says Ajay S Kumar, a motorist. However, no action has been taken by the authorities concerned to rectify the issue. 

“The road repair works at the Thoppumukku Junction on the Vattiyoorkavu-Kodunganoor stretch was done by the PWD using the MLA fund and is not under the city corporation. But the road repair works at the other areas in Vattiyoorkavu have already been completed,” says Parvathy I M, Vattiyoorkavu ward councillor.

However, the Vattiyoorkavu MLA’s office said the Thoppumukku Junction road doesn’t come under the MLA fund. They say a separate team has been formed under the Minister for Public Works, P A Mohammed Riyas, to carry out the maintenance works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp