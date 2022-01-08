Kerala HC verdict a push for Mulloorthottam residents’ fight for easement right

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recent High Court order has brightened the hopes of Mulloorthottam residents, near the Vizhinjam seaport project area, to restore their right of easement taken over by Adani Ports — the concessionaire of the project — while acquiring land as a buffer zone.

On Thursday, while settling a petition filed by Sajjad A, a resident of the area, Justice V G Arun ordered the Munsiff Court, Neyyattinkara, to decide on the civil suit seeking access to his property blocked by the port area within six months.

Local residents have been on an indefinite sit-in protest at Mulloorthottam since November 1, seeking a proper road with ambulance access to the area encircled by the land acquired for the port buffer zone. More than 150 people of 30 families lost access to houses. Several others have joined the protest as they want the road to Karikkathi beach, where the traditional ‘vavu bali’ offering used to be conducted, restored.From January 13, the protesters under the leadership of the BJP district committee is planning to block the main road at Mulloor Kalunku Nada as the authorities failed to address their demand. BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas is slated to inaugurate the road blockade at 9am.

Earlier, the Munsiff Court had refused an injunction sought by the petitioner to prevent the construction of a compound wall that would completely block access to his property beside the Karikkathi Beach. A home stay is functioning at the property owned by Sajjad, and currently, there is no access to the property. While dismissing his appeal against the Munsiff Court order, the Neyyattinkara sub court noted, “Once the port project becomes functional, the area would be high security zone and it is not possible to grant pathway for the personal use of the plaintiffs.

Even if there was any right of easement, by prescription, it has been lost by the acquisition.” Sajjad approached the HC against this verdict, and the court observed, “On prima facie appreciation of materials on record, the trial court found the existence of the pathway starting from the Vizhinjam-Poovar road and proceeding to the Mulloor Nagar temple, and from there to the property of the plaintiff.” Justice Arun also raised suspicion whether the application of section 41 (ha) of the Specific Relief Act of 1963 to deny injunction was correct.

The judgment cites the argument of the petitioner that the land was not acquired by the district collector after notification, but was purchased through negotiation. The petitioner also pointed out that maintaining the pathway would not affect in any way the ongoing construction of sea port as the region is in the buffer zone. The HC also directed the Munsiff Court to decide the suit within six months untrammelled and uninfluenced by the observations/findings in the impugned order, and based on the evidence to be tendered and the arguments to be advanced by the parties.