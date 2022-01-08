Need steps to create socially conscious citizens: MV Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Local Self Government MV Govindan inaugurated the state-level initiative Parenting Outreach Camp. The government will implement the project at the panchayat level. He said there is a need for deliberate interventions to create children as socially conscious citizens. The project aims to create awareness among parents about responsible parenting and give their children scientific guidance.

The minister said there is a rise in anti-social behaviour among the youth. “The new scheme will mould a better generation. Kerala is the only place where ordinary people can lead a quality life,” he said. The project will be implemented by the Women and Child Development Department in collaboration with each panchayat. The parenting clinics will be open at 2 pm on Saturday.

Health Minister Veena George presided over the function. MP Adoor Prakash, MLA IB Satheesh, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, Women and Child Development department director T V Anupama, Nemom block president S K Preeja and district panchayat member Vilapil Radhakrishnan were present.