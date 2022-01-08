Paralympics bronze medallist kicks off  ‘Meet the Champions’ initiative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar kicked off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s school visit campaign for Tokyo Paralympians and visited GHSS for Girls Cotton Hill here on Friday. Besides members of the host school, student representatives of 75 schools from various districts of the state also got the opportunity to attend the event and share their experiences with the World Championships silver medallist.

Talking about his personal experience with various sports Sharad said, “I for sure didn’t know that high jump was going to make it so good to me, I chose it because high jump called me. I was playing cricket, football and Table Tennis, I gave myself openly to the sport and never said I am only good in football or cricket and thus will not play this sport. I saw how every game had an impact; chess made me mentally strong, football gave me agility and the High Jump told me what is Physics and Science is.”

He added that besides love and passion for the sport, it is also important to follow a disciplined life. “The only shortcut to a good and successful life is eating and sleeping on time, following discipline and not leaving things halfway” he said.

Sharad also interacted with the students on the importance of having a ‘Santulit Aahaar’ (Balanced Diet), Fitness and said “food doesn’t need to be expensive to give you nutrients, even inexpensive food items can give you the nutrients you require. So have every food item, big or small, expensive or inexpensive, just check it has the nutritional content that you require.” Sharad, who is a Sports Authority of India Coach, gave young upcoming athletes tips on being better High-Jumpers and also showed his own skills in the game of Table Tennis.

The unique initiative is part of the government’s ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021 and then taken ahead by Olympic Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and sailors Varun Thakkar and K C Ganapathy in the coming weeks.

‘Meet the Champions’ initiative is a unique school visit campaign that is jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. During their visit, the Olympians share their experiences, and give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

‘Meet the Champions’ initiative

‘Meet the Champions’ initiative is a unique school visit campaign that is jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. During their visit, the Olympians share their experiences, and give an overall inspirational talk to schoolchildren.