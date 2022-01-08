Polytechnic students can now ‘Earn While Learn’

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To provide an opportunity to acquire work experience and earn while studying, the Government Polytechnic College at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, has launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Earn While Learn’ initiative for students. The project aims to create job opportunities for students by launching startups. All the polytechnic colleges in the state might replicate the initiative.

In 2019, the state government launched Industry on Campus (IoC) in polytechnic colleges with ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) as the implementing agency. However, most of the colleges couldn’t go ahead with the project.

“Though the government came up with various initiatives to promote innovations, none of them became a success. Instead of waiting for companies to set up industries, we allow the students who completed their studies to begin startups on campus. They will offer apprenticeship and training to other students,” said principal Shajil A, Government Polytechnic College, Attingal.

The college rolled out a three-year project called ‘Innover En Poly’ in September as part of the programme. As an initial step, it set up an agro-based manufacturing unit. Five students of the 2018-21 mechanical engineering batch launched Man’o Lab, a startup. Kattal Industrial Development Council is giving dedicated mentoring to it. It has developed three agro-products — spade (large), and large and medium pickaxes.

“One of our faculty developed a lightweight spade and pickaxe. Normal ones are heavy and cause shoulder pain. We distributed these among local farmers and the response was overwhelming. Many of our students were already doing part-time jobs to support their education. If we start five startups at each polytechnic college, we can create 3 lakh job opportunities. Also, students will get experience certificates,” said Shajil.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu will launch the initiative on January 18. Marketing these products is a huge challenge for us. A little help from the government will resolve the issue. We are hoping to provide `16,000 as a stipend for each student working in the startup,” said Shajil.