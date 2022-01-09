STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on woman cop, kin: History-sheeter arrested

Eight-member gang barged into the house of Dhanuvachapuram native Biju and attacked his wife and sister, a police officer, on Friday 

Published: 09th January 2022 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police have arrested a history-sheeter for attacking a family which included a woman civil police officer at Dhanuvachapuram on Friday night. The arrested is Satheesh, a native of Manchavilakom near Neyyattinkara. According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm when the eight-member gang barged into the house of Biju and his wife Sheeja. The couple was seriously injured in the attack. Biju’s sister, whose name is also Sheeja and civil police officer of Parassala station, was also attacked. 

The family was attacked after they complained to the police against the suspects in a previous incident that occurred days ago. The police said that the gang members were involved in many criminal activities in the area. Biju and Satheesh had some skirmishes in the past also. Satheesh was taken into custody after the local people handed him over to the police. Biju and his wife are currently under treatment at the General Hospital at Neyyattinkara. Satheesh has been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

“Efforts are on to nab the remaining seven culprits. It is learnt that all of them except Satheesh went absconding. Satheesh is accused in many criminal cases. A police team is on the job to trace them at various places, including Tamil Nadu. We are closing in on the culprits and they will be nabbed soon,” said T Saji Kumar, Parassala inspector of police.

