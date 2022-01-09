STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centralised monitoring system to assess projects

A mobile app has also been developed as part of the system to upload project updates to the system.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A centralised online monitoring system to keep a tab on the progress of various works and schemes under the Industries and Coir department was launched in the state on Friday. The system envisages monitoring various works and schemes under the Industries and Coir department by taking timely action to increase efficiency of the department and ensuring timely implementation of projects. 

All works being handled by various institutions and agencies under the department would be brought under the project management system of the new facility. All works would be assigned a time calendar and all these would be linked to a centralised activity calendar to ensure time-bound implementation of projects. The facility will also allow officials to monitor progress of various works online and allow them to take necessary action either at official-level or government level or ministerial level, if there are any glitches or difficulties in completing the project. 

Projects being implemented by various agencies, land acquisition monitoring, land allotment monitoring, production works, formation of one lakh small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and follow-up to meet-the-minister programmes can also be monitored. Further, works being implemented by industries department at the constituency level can also be monitored through the system. 

A mobile app has also been developed as part of the system to upload project updates to the system. The digital innovation and product development centre under Digital University of Kerala has developed the digital solution.

