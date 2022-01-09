RS Unni’s kin to get back family home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RS Unni Foundation office-bearers have announced their intention to vacate the office of its founder R S Unni’s family home. The decision was taken following complaints and allegations against RSP leaders raised by R S Unni’s grandchildren Anjana and Amrita. They alleged that RSP leaders tried to encroach on their grandfather’s property. The foundation officials had earlier informed that they will reach the house in Sakthikulangara on Friday evening to remove boards and other furniture.