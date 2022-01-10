STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police bust sex racket; nine arrested, 6 women rescued

The police said the sex racket operated from Gokulam lodge that was taken on rent for running the flesh trade.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police on Saturday busted a prostitution racket and arrested nine people, including a woman from Assam, from a lodge near Medical College Hospital. 

The police said the sex racket operated from Gokulam lodge that was taken on rent for running the flesh trade. Those arrested included Jalaja, a 58-year-old resident of Attukal, who ran the centre and Manu, 38, of Kudappanakunnu, who assisted Jalaja. 

The police in its remand report said Jalaja and Manu ran the prostitution racket with the help of two Assam natives, Manahar Majumdar, 32, and Beauty Das, 28, who were arrested. Five men, who sought the service of the women, were also arrested. Medical College police SHO P Harilal got information about the racket operating from the lodge by 11 am.

A nine-member police team soon conducted a raid in the lodge and arrested the accused, the remand report said. The report said the gate of the lodge was locked from inside and Jalaja, who was waiting outside, panicked and went inside on seeing the cops. Later, she opened the door and told the police that she was running the lodge on rent. 

However, during room inspection, it was revealed that the lodge was functioning as a brothel. The police recovered cash to the tune of Rs 3.3 lakh from the lodge. Six women, who were part of the ring, were rescued from the lodge. 

