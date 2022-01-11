STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp invites expression of interest for 2 multi-level parking projects

Parking facilities proposed on medical college premises and at Putharikandam Maidan

Published: 11th January 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Car parking

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation is yet to open the multi-level car parking (MLCP)facility for the public on its office premises. And while parking remains a major problem in the city, the corporation has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from private players under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme to set up new MLCP facilities on the government medical college premises and at Putharikandam Maidan.

The EOI was invited on January 3, with the last date for submission being January 15. The corporation decided to go ahead with the move as the MLCP projects proposed earlier at these two places came to a halt recently. Though piling was completed at the Putharikandam site, work was stopped due to funding issues.

A senior corporation official said the proposed facilities would bring relief to the city’s parking woes to a great extent. “Currently, the parking issue is acute along the East Fort-Pazhavangadi-MG Road stretch and in the medical college area. The volume of vehicle is high in these areas. While plenty of patients arrive at the medical college,  East Fort remains busy with people arriving in the area for shopping. Given the rush, these two areas require permanent MLCP facilities,” the official said.

Now, people other than the corporation staff cannot park vehicles at the MLCP facility on the corporation office premises. The urban body is likely to take a final decision on allowing the general public to use the facility this week.

The one at Putharikandam -- expected to cost Rs 12 crore -- will be the largest parking facility in the city, with space for 210 cars and 240 two-wheelers at a time. The two-wheeler parking facility will be built using corporation funds.

MLCP structures will also come up in the old paid parking lot of the Railways at Thampanoor. Two other such parking facilities —one on the Public Office premises at Vellayambalam and the other at the parking lot in Palayam, behind the Saphalyam complex— have also been proposed. 

