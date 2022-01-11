STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nedumangad native arrested in ganja case

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department has arrested a 26-year-old Nedumangadu native in connection with seizure of 55kg ganja from a poultry farm near Venjaramoodu in October 2021. A team led by excise enforcement squad inspector T Anikumar arrested Yadu Krishnan, who resides at Madannada near Thekkada.

The excise had seized 55kg ganja from a poultry farm owned by Akbar Shah aka Shan. During questioning, he revealed Yadu’s involvement in the case. An excise source said Yadu had stored ganja that was sourced by Shah at his residence. When he came to know about Shah’s arrest, Yadu moved the consignment from his house and fled to Bengaluru. Yadu recently returned home and was hiding in a cellar. His parents, while going out for work, use to lock the house from outside in order to not create suspicion about their son’s return.

However, the excise men came to know about Yadu’s presence at home and when his parents came back from work, they surrounded the house and took him into custody. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Yadu had ordered an attack on Inspector Anikumar for pursuing him in the drug case. Yadu allegedly gave the quotation to a Thiruvananthapuram- based criminal gang, which waylaid the officer near Vanchiyoor on November 9 and tried to harm him.Though the gang attacked the excise sleuth’s car with swords, the police did not take the matter seriously, an excise officer told TNIE.

