Anti-Modi slogans: UP native released on bail 

Published: 12th January 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Tuesday released a 37-year-old Meerut resident, who was held for allegedly scribbling statements and slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his car, on bail after the probe revealed that he had no ulterior motives and was suffering from mental ailments.

Ramanjeet Singh, a resident of Meerut in UP, was taken into custody from near Kazhakuttom after he left behind his car that had anti-Modi rants written all over at a hotel near Pattom on Sunday. Museum police SHO Dharmajith P S said Ramanjeet was a vehicle spare parts dealer and regularly visited the state in connection with his profession.

The SHO said the suspect had no sinister intentions and was suffering from mental issues, which could have prompted him to write slogans on his car. “He has some mental issues and also suffered from memory loss. He gave conflicting statements during questioning. As we could not fathom any sinister intention behind his act and had no criminal antecedents, he was charged under IPC Section 151 and released on bail,” he said.

After his arrival in the state, Ramanjeet stayed in Kovalam for a while before moving to a hotel near East Fort. He reportedly told the police that the slogans were scribbled on Sunday when he was staying in a hotel near East Fort. Ramanjeet, meanwhile, flew home on Tuesday night.

