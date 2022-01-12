Corp cracks down on illegal scrap shops

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent major fire outbreak at an illegal scrap yard at Killipalam in the heart of the city has brought several other illegal scrap shops and commercial establishments in the capital under the scanner.

The civic authorities have identified around 40 illegal shops, including 15 scrap yards, at Bund Road, Killipalam, as part of a special drive. According to officials, almost every shop is functioning in encroached land without a proper trade licence or TC number. Such illegal constructions have become rampant as the authorities ignore the violations. These become exposed only when some untoward incident like a fire happens.

Following the fire, the health wing under the civic body carried out inspections at shops constructed violating CRZ norms at Killipalam, which also had no fire safety measures in place.

“There are illegal scrap shops, small tea stalls and workshops at Killipalam. Most of them don’t have TC numbers and the buildings have been constructed without complying with the Kerala Municipal Building Rules. The civic body cannot issue trade licences as all these shops don’t have TC numbers or proper address,” said an official of the health wing. “We have started serving notices on illegal scrap yards. We are giving them 15 days time to obtain a licence. A hearing would be held and necessary action taken against violators,” said the official.

Though the National Green Tribunal has pulled up the state government for not protecting the Karamana and Killi rivers -- which have been identified as one of the most polluted rivers in the country -- solid steps are not being taken to curb rampant violations and encroachments on the river banks. According to experts, the encroachments on the Karamana river and Killiyar are one of the reasons for the frequent flooding in the city.

The recent fire incident also throws light on the danger such illegal shops could pose to life and property. Karamana ward councillor Karamana Ajith said people are encroaching ‘puramboke’ land on the banks of the Killiyar. “The previous corporation council and civic authorities had issued TC numbers illegally to many violators. Bund Road is taken over by such violators and this has been happening for several years and no action has been taken by the authorities,” said Ajith.

He said the civic body or the irrigation department should take immediate steps to construct sidewalls for the rivers to avoid such encroachments. “There is a lot of corruption involved and the civic body has issued several TC numbers in violation of CRZ norms.” He said the Bund Road has turned unfriendly for normal commuters because of the illegal shops.

“Even the road is getting encroached and scraps and sharp objects are scattered everywhere turning it unfriendly for motorists. Antisocial activities are also becoming a concern. We want the authorities to clear all encroachments,” he added. The civic body should upgrade the Bund Road, which is an emergency road connecting the Attukal temple, into a model road.