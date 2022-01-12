STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge spike in Covid cases in Capital raises concern

It reports highest daily tally in four months; TPR also high at 22.4%

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could emerge as a matter of concern, the capital district recorded the highest number of cases in four months,  reporting 2,200 Covid positive cases on Tuesday. It was also the highest number of cases reported in a district in the state on the day. The test positivity rate (TPR) also reached its highest in three months with 22.4 per cent. 

With Covid and Omicron variant cases showing a spurt, the district administration is likely to impose more restrictions. Sources close to the district health department said that the government may impose crowd restrictions for public functions and further restrictions may be imposed based on the trajectory of Covid and Omicron cases in the coming days. Health experts warned that cases in the district are likely to witness a surge in the coming days and the number of Covid tests will also be increased. 

Dr Vineeth V N, Nodal Officer, District Oxygen War room, told TNIE that the district health department is equipped to handle the spike in Covid and Omicron variant cases. “We are equipped to handle the situation. The oxygen supply is sufficient and preparatory works have been done to open the oxygen war room in the district if required. In the review meeting chaired by the district collector last week, we were told to make arrangements. It is also true that hospital admissions are on the rise. So we are equipped with all essential medical supplies at the hospital level, “ he said. 

It was in last September that the number of cases crossed 2,000 mark in the district. At that time, the TPR was also above 20.  Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is on the downside as only 177 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours which was on the single digit mark in the last one month. 

There are 8,184 active cases in the district. The number of persons  under observation as on Tuesday was 30,476. In all, 29,991 people were under home and institutional quarantine as on Tuesday as per the statistics provided by Directorate of Health Services. 

District Covid control room: 9188610100, 1077, 0471 2779000. Oxygen war room: 7592939426, 7592949448. 

Spl Covaxin jab session for teenagers tomorrow
T’Puram: A special Covaxin vaccination session for the children in the 15-18 age group will be held in all health institutions in the district on Thursday. District Collector Navjot Khosa said that the authorities of the education department should contact the nearest health institution and arrange a time for the children to be vaccinated. 

