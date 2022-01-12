Hurdles in land takeover delay Sreekaryam flyover

EKrishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People will have to wait longer to get a reprieve from the traffic snarl-ups at the busy Sreekaryam junction between Ulloor and Kazhakoottam as the district administration is dragging its feet on the land acquisition for the much-awaited Sreekaryam flyover project.

Though the revenue department had assured to hand over the required land to Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), the implementing agency of the project, by November last year after completing the acquisition, nothing has happened. Sources said a section of landowners moved court seeking a hike in compensation and better rehabilitation package which delayed scrutiny of land documents.

The flyover project was put forward under the proposed Light Metro project in the capital. The state government had allocated funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the land acquisition earlier. KIIFB handed over Rs 70 crore to KRTL in two installments for the purpose, which KRTL handed over to the district collector.

The district administration is acquiring around 1.34 hectares of land from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages. KRTL will float tender for starting the construction of the 535-m-long flyover once land acquisition is over.

Deputy collector (land acquisition) Jacob Sanjay John told TNIE that the scrutiny of title deeds was almost over and compensation can be awarded after the document registration process. “In some cases, disputes arose and landowners approached the court. Now, scrutiny is almost over and we can expect document registration to wrap up by this month end.

Once compensation is awarded, we can hand over the land to KRTL. This might take one more month. If landowners have any issue regarding acquisition or compensation, they can move the court. However, the proceedings will go on so that they are completed at the earliest,” Jacob said. A source with KRTL said tender proceedings will begin once land is handed over to the agency.

The government had in 2016 accorded administrative sanction to flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. Social impact studies for the three projects are over. Land acquisition for the Pattom and Ulloor flyovers will start soon.

Land value

Value of land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover has been fixed at Rs 21 lakh for each cent for those surrendering their land willingly and as soon as possible. It is Rs 18 lakh per cent for the remaining landowners as per the land acquisition rules.