Robbery, vandalism rampant in Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station area

Steni Simon

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several complaints regarding people’s safety have surfaced from the parking facility on the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station premises. Motorists who have been regularly parking their vehicles at the facility are complaining that the lack of safety measures is leading to several instances of robbery and vandalism.

Anand R, an IT employee who has been using the parking facility for a long time, said that finding a safe place to leave vehicles near the railway station has become a challenge.

“As a resident of Kaimanam, I prefer the railway station’s parking lot close to Powerhouse road, since it’s closer to my house. However, the rise of thefts in the parking lot has become a matter of concern. Those like us who travel a long way have to depend on the parking facility, so this is a tricky situation,” he says.

In October 2021, over 20 cars parked inside the Central Railway station premises were irreparably vandalised during a suspected robbery attempt. Motorists claim that the personnel managing the space are least bothered and highly uncoordinated.

Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish said they haven’t received any direct complaints citing robbery and vandalism of vehicles at the parking lot. However, several news reports have surfaced regarding this. “Waste being burned near the temple area is a related issue. We have raised this issue with the railway authorities and submitted a written complaint. However, no action has been taken yet,” said the ward councillor.

She also added that motorists will get some respite when the multi-level parking facility becomes a reality.

Private contractors mum

The parking facility at the railway station is manned and maintained by private contractors. It falls under the Railway Protection Force (RPFs) security patrol zone. Local police have jurisdiction only when a crime is reported. “A few months ago, vehicles parked inside the railway station were vandalised. The accused was arrested and a case was registered. Though the staff manning the parking lot noticed the vandalising of vehicles, they did nothing. The cameras in the railway station premises were found dysfunctional. We reported this to the authorities and requested a security zone analysis since the parking lot is a hotspot. We hope a decision will be taken immediately in this regard,” said Sanoj S, station house officer, Thampanoor Railway station.

The officer added that more patrolling has been implemented near the Central railway station, including such as flyover, powerhouse road, and KSRTC bus terminal. “We have also asked for a local police safety audit at the railway station,” said the officer.

“Presently, we can only accommodate 1,500 two-wheelers at a time. But, many people try to park their vehicles haphazardly and congest the area. The multi-level parking facility will help resolve the issue,” said Rajesh Chandran, the station director of the railway station.