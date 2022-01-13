Covid tally crosses 3,000-mark in Trivandrum, TPR stands at 30.1%

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid concerns of another Covid wave, the district on Wednesday reported 3,498 new cases — the highest daily count in six months. The Test Positivity Rate — 30.1% — is far higher than the state average of 17.5%. It is also the highest in six months. The number of deaths, nine over the past 24 hours, too showed a slight increase. Under the circumstances, an emergency review meeting is likely to be held on Thursday to discuss the restrictions to be imposed in the district.

As many as 40 students of the pharmacy college at the Government Medical College Hospital have tested Covid positive, forming a cluster there. The students contracted the disease after they participated in a New Year party.

Given the worrying situation, the district administration convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the measures required to contain the spread of the virus. District Collector Navjot Khosa has directed the disaster management and health departments to ensure the availability of more CFLTCs, beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) T K Vineeth told TNIE that though Covid cases are on the rise, hospital admissions have been comparatively low so far. However, he stressed that the district administration, together with the health department, has initiated adequate steps in terms of keeping new CLFTCs and other essential facilities in reserve.

“We are ensuring that there is no shortage of essential medical supplies. It is up to the state government to decide on restrictions including night curfew,” he said. Meanwhile, health experts have warned the district is likely to witness a surge in cases in the coming days, with the number of Covid tests also rising. With new cases swelling over the past few days, the number of daily recoveries is sliding as only 273 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 11,397 patients are still under treatment in the district.