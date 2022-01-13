STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suburban railway network suited for Kerala: Oommen Chandy

The Left government has no vision and willpower to carry out a project like SilverLine, he said.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF government, which is unable to complete the 10.7 km-long rail line that connects Vizhinjam port to the existing Railway network, which requires around 16.2 acres of land, is making tall claims that it would complete the work on the 530-km-long SilverLine project in four years, said former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

The Left government has no vision and willpower to carry out a project like SilverLine, he said. The suburban rail network, conceived by the UDF that requires around 300 acres of land, is the  ideal project suited for the state, he said. 

