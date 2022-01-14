Centre insulted Sree Narayana Guru: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the Central government insulted Sree Narayana Guru by denying permission for Kerala’s tableau design for Republic Day pageantry. “Maybe Guru is not acceptable to the BJP. But the progressive society of Kerala cannot approve the insulting exclusion of the great Renaissance leader. The Centre should include Kerala’s tableau,” he said in a statement.

The Central government denied permission for the tableau as it follows the feudal tradition of untouchability, Kodiyeri said. He alleged political interference behind the decision of the selection jury.

Education Minister V Sivankutty asked the state unit of the BJP whether it shared the Central government’s “untouchability towards Guru”. The Central government’s stand is an insult to Guru. “Guru fought caste discrimination and social evils. Hence he was featured in the tableau. Renaissance Kerala is indebted to Guru,” he said in a statement.