Four arrested for kidnap, assault of youth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad police have arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old student from Azhikode near Nedumangad on Wednesday morning. Abdul Malik, an ITI student, was kidnapped and mercilessly attacked by the gang that arrived in a car by 6.30 am. Malik was kidnapped from a chicken stall, where he has been working on a part-time basis.

The arrested were identified as Sulfi, 42, and his brother Suneer, 39, of Pathamkallu; Ayoob, 43, of Pathamkallu and Shajahan, 56, of irumba near Aruvikkara. The incident was a result of mistaken identity, the police said.

Sulfi and Suneer ran a furniture shop at Azhikode which was recently vandalised during a clash involving some youths from the locality. The gang, in a bid to exact revenge, targeted Malik mistaking him to be involved in the furniture shop clash. The teenager was beaten black and blue in a car.