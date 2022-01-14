STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power panel to confiscate illegal gensets

The accidents that occurred due to the electrical problems were discussed in the meeting.

Generator (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A district-level power mitigation committee was convened to confiscate illegal generators installed without following legal norms. As part of this, a joint inspection will be held by KSEB and Electrical Inspectorate. The help of police will be sought if needed during the inspections. This was decided by a meeting chaired by ADME Mohammed Safeer. 

The accidents that occurred due to the electrical problems were discussed in the meeting. The consumers who haven’t installed ELCBs should install them at the earliest. Security clearance should be obtained from the electrical inspectorate for lighting purposes in festivals and the inspections should be held by the police officers. Awareness should be created to avoid using Iron rods while plucking fruits. Consumers and agencies should ensure reverse power relay for safety purposes in places where solar panels are installed and generators are already there. In the 45 electrical mishaps in the district last year, 23 people lost their lives.

