Case filed against Thiruvananthapuram airport chief for alleged sexual harassment

"We are taking further action including arrest. A preliminary probe revealed that the incident has happened," police said.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police have registered a rape case against the Chief Airport Operator of Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (ATIAL), Giri Madhusoodana Rao, based on a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a woman contract staff of the airport to the Thumba police on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Rao has also been suspended pending an inquiry by the Adani group as the group also received a complaint from the woman. According to police, the incident took place on January 4 after the accused invited the complainant, who was his Personal Assistant, to his apartment located at Thampuranmukku in the Thumba police station limits. When she reached his flat, the suspect had the malicious intention to have a physical relationship with her. Though she resisted his advances, he sexually harassed her, police said.

However, the police did not arrest the accused so far as the investigation is in progress.  The complainant was inducted as a contract staff of the airport recently after the Thiruvananthapuram airport was taken over by the Adani group. The accused, Madhusoodana Rao, was the head of the ATIAL since then. He was also the former director of Secunderabad airport in Telangana. After his retirement, he joined the Adani group.

R Sivakumar, Thumba inspector of police, said the FIR was registered against the suspect on Friday and he has been charged under Section 376 ( Punishment for Rape) of the Indian Penal Code. "We are taking further action including arrest. A preliminary probe revealed that the incident has happened," he said.

"We have received a complaint of sexual harassment by a Thiruvananthapuram airport employee. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour. The safety and wellbeing of every staffer is our top priority and we have taken this complaint very seriously. The employee has been immediately suspended from service. We are thoroughly assessing the facts and will fully assist investigations, " said a spokesperson, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.
 

