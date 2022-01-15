Children’s Litt Award for C Rahim

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer and journalist C Rahim has been selected for Kerala State Children’s Literature Award 2021. His book titled, “Salim Ali, Indian Pakshishasthrathinte Pithavu” which is translated in English as The Birdman of India that falls under the biography and autobiography genres, won him the award.

The veteran will be handed a cash prize of Rs 20,000, citation and a certificate. The book has been published by Chintha Publications. C Rahim has published 20 books, including seven novels, and is the bureau chief of the Malayalam edition of Arab News in Thiruvananthapuram which is published in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing his happiness, Rahim says the award is a guru dakshina to Salim Ali, who has always mesmerised him. “The year 2022 marks the 125th birth anniversary of Salim Ali, the famous ornithologist who is popularly known as birdman of India. The book is his biography and was compiled after collecting letters and documents about him from his family and friends. To receive the award on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary gives me more happiness,” says Rahim.

Rahim was born in a village in Nooranad in Alappuzha and was exposed to a lot of migratory birds from a young age. “In the 1980s, hundreds of migratory birds used to fly down to the wetlands of Nooranad. The place was a hotspot for many bird watchers. One day, I met bird watcher, John, who offered me his binoculars which I refused.

Later he gave me the book, A Pictorial Guide to the Birds of the Indian Subcontinent, written by Salim Ali. It was my first reference guide for bird-watching. So the award is also a guru dakshina to Salim Ali whom I haven’t met in real life,” adds Rahim.