STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children’s Litt Award for C Rahim

The veteran will be handed a cash prize of Rs 20,000, citation and a certificate. The book has been published by Chintha Publications.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer and journalist C Rahim has been selected for Kerala State Children’s Literature Award 2021. His book titled, “Salim Ali, Indian Pakshishasthrathinte Pithavu” which is translated in English as The Birdman of India that falls under the biography and autobiography genres, won him the award.

The veteran will be handed a cash prize of Rs 20,000, citation and a certificate. The book has been published by Chintha Publications. C Rahim has published 20 books, including seven novels, and is the bureau chief of the Malayalam edition of Arab News in Thiruvananthapuram which is published in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing his happiness, Rahim says the award is a guru dakshina to Salim Ali, who has always mesmerised him. “The year 2022 marks the 125th birth anniversary of Salim Ali, the famous ornithologist who is popularly known as birdman of India. The book is his biography and was compiled after collecting letters and documents about him from his family and friends. To receive the award on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary gives me more happiness,” says Rahim.

Rahim was born in a village in Nooranad in Alappuzha and was exposed to a lot of migratory birds from a young age. “In the 1980s, hundreds of migratory birds used to fly down to the wetlands of Nooranad. The place was a hotspot for many bird watchers. One day, I met  bird watcher, John, who offered me his binoculars which I refused.

Later he gave me the book, A  Pictorial Guide to the Birds of the Indian Subcontinent, written by Salim Ali. It was my first reference guide for bird-watching. So the award is also a guru dakshina to Salim Ali whom I haven’t met in real life,” adds Rahim. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp