Kerala Police have stooped to level of gang of thieves: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police which once brought laurels to Kerala have stooped to the level of a gang of thieves, akin to some parts of North India, felt CPM cadre. Major criticism against the police cropped up during the discussions on the organisational report presented at the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference on Friday.

Referring to the woman police officer who gave her bangles to a family in crisis during Covid, some delegates said that such policing has changed. Increasing RSS influence in the police force also drew criticism. “The party and the government seem unaware of this influence. When M V Jayarajan was at the CMO, he could make interventions to ensure that the police remained impartial. That no longer happens,” sources said.

Though the discussions didn’t mention the chief minister, the change in police force and its deterioration came up during discussions. Criticism was also directed against rule of local bodies. The conference passed a resolution that SilverLine should be implemented. The deliberate campaign against SilverLine should be rejected, said the resolution. District secretary Anavoor Nagappan presented the organisational report.The report has major criticisms against CPI.