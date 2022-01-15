More curbs likely as Covid situation worsens in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the fourth consecutive day on Friday, the district reported the highest number of Covid cases (3,556) in the state.The test positivity rate of 36.5% was also way higher than the state average of 23.68%. Ten deaths as due to Covid were reported in the district in 24 hours.

Health experts warned that cases are likely to spike in the coming days and tests will be increased. As TPR stays high, more restrictions are likely to be imposed in the district. A district administration source said there would be restrictions on public functions.

The district Covid control room numbers are 9188610100, 1077, 0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers: 7592939426, 7592949448.