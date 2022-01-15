STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nod must for cops from stations to enter Thiruvananthapuram police office

The circular issued by Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said police officers were found visiting the city office and the ministerial sections regularly to move their files and air their grievances.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner has banned the police officers attached to the stations and other units from visiting the city police office and the ministerial sections without prior approval from senior officers.  

The circular issued by Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said police officers were found visiting the city office and the ministerial sections regularly to move their files and air their grievances. The decision to ban the unauthorised visits was taken citing that it was creating disturbances in the office work of the staff.

As per the circular, the officers should approach the Deputy Commissioner (Admin) or the Commissioner to inform their complaints. The circular issued to the SHOs said they should communicate the matter to their subordinate officers in police stations and any violation of the order will be viewed seriously. 

The order has not gone down well with the police officers. During the period of former Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the cops were allowed to visit the city police office from 3pm to 5pm to take up their service-related issues with the ministerial staff. 

The officers since then have been conveniently using this arrangement to examine the processing of their files and requests that have been pending with the ministerial staff. The ministerial staff, sources said, were not happy with this arrangement and had been lobbying against it citing disturbances in their office work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp