Nod must for cops from stations to enter Thiruvananthapuram police office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner has banned the police officers attached to the stations and other units from visiting the city police office and the ministerial sections without prior approval from senior officers.

The circular issued by Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said police officers were found visiting the city office and the ministerial sections regularly to move their files and air their grievances. The decision to ban the unauthorised visits was taken citing that it was creating disturbances in the office work of the staff.

As per the circular, the officers should approach the Deputy Commissioner (Admin) or the Commissioner to inform their complaints. The circular issued to the SHOs said they should communicate the matter to their subordinate officers in police stations and any violation of the order will be viewed seriously.

The order has not gone down well with the police officers. During the period of former Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the cops were allowed to visit the city police office from 3pm to 5pm to take up their service-related issues with the ministerial staff.

The officers since then have been conveniently using this arrangement to examine the processing of their files and requests that have been pending with the ministerial staff. The ministerial staff, sources said, were not happy with this arrangement and had been lobbying against it citing disturbances in their office work.