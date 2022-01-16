150 loans sanctioned in one month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 150 persons have been selected for support under the second edition of Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Programme. The second phase was launched in December last year. The second phase is a revamped version which gives loans on simple terms and low interest rates to MSMEs. Up to a maximum of Rs 1 crore will be given at 5 per cent interest rate.

The CMEDP was launched to help those who lost jobs due to Covid pandemic. Over 1800 ventures were supported in the first edition of the programme. The total loans sanctioned under both the editions are worth Rs 112 crore. The Kerala Financial Corporation is the implementing agency of CMEDP.

Sources said the ventures supported in the second phase are in different stages of implementation. In the second phase, the loan limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 crore from Rs 50 lakh while the interest rate was slashed from 7 pc to 5 pc. The scheme finances up to 90 pc of the project cost in simple terms.

The repayment period is up to 10 years. However, the interest subsidy will be for the first five years only. The KFC also provides training and handholding to first-line entrepreneurs who are new to the business world.