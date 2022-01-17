Technopark-Thiruvananthapuram to get integrated security control system soon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to bolster the security, Technopark - the first IT park in the state and the country - will get a fool-proof integrated and mechanised security control system.

The system will be implemented at Technopark phase-I, phase-III and at the Technocity campus at Pallipuram in the capital. As part of it, automatic boom barrier gates were installed at the rear gates of Technopark phase-I on January 6. The front-end too will get similar gates soon.

Such upgrade is part of a major overhaul of the IT park premises. Now that the boom barrier gates are installed, authorities can look to integrate RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) system in the future. This would prevent trespassers and anti-social elements from entering the park, the official said.

Earlier, the security system of the IT park was managed manually at the gates. It was a tedious job for security guards to monitor each and every person entering the park. There were instances when many people entered the park without a security check.

"The boom barrier gate will allow us to incorporate RFID system in future. Once activated, the RF tag transmits a radio wave of its own at a very precise frequency. The receiver gate picks up the radio waves and identifies the frequency and allow people to enter. As part of its first step, the boom barrier gate was installed at the rear side of the park to ensure the security. Front end of Technopark-I too will soon get similar gates. However, the gates at Technopark phase-III and Technocity will be installed later as some major construction activities are happening there," said Madhavan Praveen, General Manager (Engineering projects), Technopark.

Meanwhile, Technopark authorities have awarded the contract to construct a secured compound wall for Technopark phase-III which spreads across 90 acres. The work was awarded last week and the first meeting with the contractor was held two days ago. The work would begin very soon, sources said.

According to John M Thomas, Kerala IT parks CEO, the integrated security system is part of a major overhaul of Technopark and Infopark in Kochi. "Major renovations are happening in the parks including landscaping. Plans are afoot to make pedestrian walk inside the Technopark phase-I and III. Solar panels and a smart lighting system also will installed at phase-III campus. The compound wall construction is also a part of ensuring the security of the companies in phase-III," he said.

"Infopark in Kochi will also get a major redesign and facelift. The renovation is to bring them to modern standards and make them more employee friendly. As far as the security system is concerned, the entire park is covered by CCTV cameras and we have added more personnel from the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) to man the campus," John said.

Technopark has also constructed a new rainwater harvesting pond inside the phase-I campus, while a hybrid electric vehicle (EV) charging station has been proposed at the IT park.

It is learnt that 10 cents of land has been identified for the Miyawaki forest. Based on an analysis of the soil texture, native species of trees and other plants will be decided. The new rainwater harvesting pond is near the Nila campus, and the place has been modified in such a way that the techies can spend their leisure time there.