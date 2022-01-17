Youth attacks SI during vehicle inspection near Thiruvananthapuram, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A grade SI of Venjaramoodu police station was attacked by a youth in an inebriated condition during a vehicle inspection at Venjaramoodu on Saturday. The condition of Sharafudeen, who was injured in the attack, is stable.

Roshan (34), a native of Thempammoodu, was taken into custody. According to the police, the incident occurred around midnight on Saturday when police patrolling was going on at Venjaramoodu.

The police team found a car parked beside the road under suspicious circumstances. They went near the car and checked it. Roshan who was found boozing inside the car had an argument with the officer and manhandled the cop.

However, more police personnel reached the spot after the control room was alerted and took Roshan into custody. The police said though three more persons were present at that time along with Roshan, they had tried to dissuade him from assaulting the officer. Roshan has been charged under Section 332 of the IPC.