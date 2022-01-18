Stagnant water poses threat to lives at Pulluvila

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flooding and waterlogging have been a never-ending issue for the residents in many coastal areas. However, the main reason behind the issue is the lack of proper drainage facilities resulting in the rainwater accumulating in low-lying areas on the coast. Pulluvila in Karumkulam grama panchayat is one of the coastal areas which has been worst-affected in the recent heavy rains. Stagnant water near the houses has added to woes of residents amidst the pandemic.

Pulluvila coastal village is spread over five wards of the Karumkulam grama panchayat which includes 1, 14, 15, 16, and 17. Adimalathura D Christudas, a social activist in the region, says, “The residents of Karumkulam grama panchayat have been constantly fighting waterlogging due to the poor drainage facilities posing threat to their health. Each ward in Pulluvila has around 3,000 residents and even after several months, the water hasn’t receded. Even though the residents have staged multiple protests by blocking the roads and approaching the authorities concerned to resolve the issue, no permanent solution has been obtained.”

Recently, the students of the Government Engineering College visited ward number 17 of Karumkulam grama panchayat in the presence of ward member Rethin Antony to collect information and conduct studies on water logging in the area. Waterlogging due to poor drainage system is also experienced in nearby areas such as Adimalathura, Puthiyathura, Kochuthura, added Christudas. Amala Shaji, who belongs to ward 17 said, “It has been months since the area was waterlogged in heavy showers.

The area has become a breeding spot for mosquitoes and can lead to outbreaks of infectious diseases, especially among the elderly and the children. However, it is not clear why no action is being taken by the authorities yet. We also suffer from continuous dumping of meat and other kinds of waste near the residential areas. Despite repeated complaints, it still continues,” she added.

Shiju Lopez, another resident says, “Although the drains are constructed, it is not done in a scientific manner. We blocked the roads and staged a protest based on which the deputy collector and other authorities concerned visited the area. However, the work is ongoing at a slow pace.”

Rethin Antony, a member of ward number 17 says, “ During every heavy shower, water is drained out using pumps. However, it is not a permanent solution. Due to the negligence of the authorities, Pulluvila residents are now worried amid the rising Covid cases. Hence, a scientific study needs to be done in the area and a viable solution should be obtained,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karumkulam grama panchayat president Chinchu M said, “Earlier, we pumped out water from the area but it has become muddy. Construction of a drain connecting to the beach has been planned and work is in progress at ward number 9 and around Rs 13 lakh fund has been sanctioned for the road and drainage works to be carried out in ward 17.”