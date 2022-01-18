Stray puppy adoption drive on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An adoption drive for stray puppies will be organised by the corporation at 10 am on Saturday at Poojappura stadium. The drive will be jointly organised by various animal-welfare organisations such as Street Dog Watch Association, People for Animals and Collective of Animal Lovers.

According to the officials, the drive is aimed at protecting puppies that are often abandoned on the streets. Stray puppies which have already been vaccinated against rabies will be available for adoption. Those who are interested in taking part in the drive can register on tmc.Isgkerala.gov.in.

Recently, the corporation was criticised for the alleged mismanagement of stray dogs at Thiruvallam veterinary hospital. An Amicus Curiae report filed in the High Court in November last year had also cited serious flaws in the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Vandithadam. The adoption drive is also a step towards rectifying the bad image of the corporation.