Kerosene crisis hits fishermen

The Kerala Independent Fishermen Federation demanded a permanent solution for the ongoing kerosene scarcity.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Independent Fishermen Federation demanded a permanent solution for the ongoing kerosene scarcity. The scarcity is mainly due to the default of the monthly kerosene quota which was provided for fisherfolk through the Fisheries Department and Supplyco on the 10th of every month. They said the state government failed to source adequate fuel quota from the Centre. The federation also announced their distress on excusing Covid protocol as a reason by Matsyafed, Supplyco and Fisheries department to postpone the kerosene permit checking.

