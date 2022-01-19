STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KITE publishes new telecast schedule for digital classes

With offline classes for students in standards I to IX turning online from January 21, the telecast of digital classes being aired through KITE Victers channel has been rescheduled.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

online classes

Back to Online classes | For Representational Purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With offline classes for students in standards I to IX turning online from January 21, the telecast of digital classes being aired through KITE Victers channel has been rescheduled. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has published the updated telecast schedule of First Bell 2.0 digital classes with effect from January 21.

All digital classes, to be aired in KITE Victers channel, will be re-telecast on KITE Victers Plus channel, the next day.  Three classes for Plus One would be aired in KITE Victers from 7am to 8.30am while there would be eight classes for Plus Two students from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.  The timing for pre-primary classes would be 8.30am. Digital classes for Std I to VIII would be telecast from 9am, 9.30am, 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12 noon and 12.30pm, respectively. 

There would be two classes for standard IX from 1pm to 2pm while Std X would have three classes in KITE Victers from 2pm to 3.30pm. There would be a repeat telecast of Std X classes from 9.30pm onwards. The repeat telecast of all classes would be aired in KITE Victers Plus channel the next day. 

While Plus One classes would be aired from 6pm onwards, Plus Two classes will begin at 8.30am and Std X classes at 7am. Digital classes for pre-primary to Std VIII would be re-telecast in KITE Victers Plus the next day.

“KITE has made all arrangements for completing the digital classes on time after which special revision classes, including topics beyond the focus areas would be telecast,” said K Anvar Sadath, chief executive officer, KITE. 

GOING DIGITAL 

  •  Eight classes scheduled for Plus Two daily.
  •  Repeat telecast in KITE VICTERS Plus channel ,the next day.
  •  Digital classes for Std 10 to be completed by first week of February 
  •  Plus Two digital classes to be over by last week of February
