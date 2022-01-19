STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multi-level car park awaits users

Now you can park your cars at the corporation’s Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:13 AM

The Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility which has been opened for the public on the corporation’s premises | B P Deepu

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now you can park your cars at the corporation’s Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility. The car park which opened two months ago is however getting a lukewarm response from the public due to lack of publicity. Now, the facility is being used by the people who arrive at the corporation and those going to the nearby offices, says an official from the Mayor’s office. The corporation has yet to decide on the pricing and till now the facility is being given free of cost. 

“We are yet to decide on the parking fee as the bylaw regarding this has to be framed. We are considering an amount of Rs 10 per hour for the parking. The discussion is still on to decide the rate,” says the official. 
The seven-storey semi-automated multi-level car parking facility can accommodate 102 cars at a time. Sixty per cent of the parking facility has been reserved for the public while 40 per cent for the corporation staff. 

The parking is free of cost for the corporation staff if they arrive on time, that is by 10:15 am. If they are late, they will have to pay a fee.  The facility can go a long way to ease the parking issues in the city, he said. 

The Rs 5.64 crore project has been implemented under the AMRUT scheme. A separate entryway has been set up. “We are not seeing a rush at the facility. Not many people are aware of it. Mondays see a good rush but on other days, occupancy is low. We are also trying to get a group to run the facility,” said the official. 
At present the facility is open from 9am to 6pm. Discussions are on to fix the timing from 7am to 10pm.

