Petrol bombs thrown at Aryancode police station

Bike-born assailant threw incendiary materials at Aryancode police station in Neyyattinkara sub-division on Tuesday morning resulting in damage to the police vehicle.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:46 AM

Blast, Fire

Representational Image

By Express News Service



According to the police, two men, who arrived in a bike, threw two petrol bombs at the police station. The rear windshield of the sub-inspector’s official vehicle was shattered in the attack.  The two immediately fled the place after the attack and could not be tracked. Sources said police have identified the assailants and one of them is accused of stabbing a plus-two student on Monday. 

Sources said the culprits have connections with the drug and spirit rackets operating from Kattakkada and Maranalloor. “They seem to have targeted the station to intimidate the cops and prevent them from launching any operation against the rackets. We have identified the culprits,” said a police officer. The attack has come as an embarrassment for the police as the incident occurred at a time when they are engaged in a drive against criminal elements in the state. 

