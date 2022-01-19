Sri Lanka honorary consulate reopens in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of over three years, the Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram will reopen on January 21. The newly-appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram Bijumon Karnan had recently received his Commission of Appointment from Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India.

The post had been lying vacant since October 2018 following the demise of the previous Honorary Consul. Leading businessman in Kerala, Honorary Consul Bijumon Karnan is a post-graduate in Business Management from ENPC Paris University.