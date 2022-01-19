STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sri Lanka honorary consulate reopens in Thiruvananthapuram

After a gap of over three years, the Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram will reopen on January 21.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of over three years, the Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram will reopen on January 21. The newly-appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram Bijumon Karnan had recently received his Commission of Appointment from Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India.

The post had been lying vacant since October 2018 following the demise of the previous Honorary Consul.  Leading businessman in Kerala, Honorary Consul Bijumon Karnan is a post-graduate in Business Management from ENPC Paris University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp