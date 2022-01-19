VD Satheesan blames Kerala govt for Covid crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has come down heavily on the state government for its alleged lapses in combating the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid virus. He alleged that the health department has come to a standstill with the state government showing total disregard to addressing the grave situation.

Satheesan said the government has not taken any steps to control the alarming spurt in Covid cases. Flaying the disbanding of Covid brigade, Satheesan claimed that the people are forced to approach private hospitals.

He also alleged that the health minister has only warned about Covid cases going up and the authorities have shied away from taking adequate steps to bring the situation under control. “The responsibility being shown by the Opposition is not shown by the state government. They are showing double standards. While they insist that only 50 people can attend marriage and funerals, 500 women can attend the thiruvathira and 250 the CPM meetings. Who have become the traders of death now?” asked Satheesan.

He also flayed the government for its decision to keep the schools functioning until January 21 when the Covid situation has worsened alarmingly. To a question on whether imposing lockdown will address the situation, Satheesan said the Opposition is against unscientific methods like bringing the state to a standstill.

Govt failed to combat Omicron: Sudhakaran

T’Puram: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has lashed out at the state government’s lapses, which he said, was the reason for the increase in Covid cases. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has gone to the US for advanced treatment, people in the state are facing a dearth of adequate medicines to fight Covid, he wrote in a Facebook post. Sudhakaran alleged the health department has become like a scarecrow pushing people to death. He said the Opposition decided to cancel all their protests and party meetings considering the health of common people. “When the LDF government came to power for the second time in a row, they claimed that they would be the apostles of social commitment. If the CPM decides to continue as the traders of death, soon people will take to the street against them,” Sudhakaran wrote in the post.