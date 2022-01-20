STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allianz leases 4mn sqft space at Embassy TechZone

Allianz and Embassy group signed up for leasing out 463,704 sqft of the Grade A office space and the deal marked the largest single office lease transaction in the state.

Published: 20th January 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Phase Three development of Technopark received a major push on Tuesday as Allianz group of companies signed up as the first marquee tenant of the state-of-the-art Embassy Taurus TechZone. Allianz and Embassy group signed up for leasing out 463,704 sqft of the Grade A office space and the deal marked the largest single office lease transaction in the state.

In the third phase, 3 million sqft world-class SEZ (Special Economic Zone) office space is being jointly developed by Taurus Investment Holdings India and Embassy Group in Taurus Downtown Trivandrum. The expansive 21-acre campus will afford effortless access to food courts, banks and healthcare centres. The LEED Gold-rated buildings will offer quality, sustainable and energy-efficient workspaces that are equipped to meet modern challenges and will host an end-to-end building management system, said a press release issued by Taurus Investment Holdings.

“Allianz Companies’ lease at Embassy Taurus TechZone marks the beginning of recovery for the Indian Real Estate sector. This is a testament to how demand for large office spaces by blue chips has not been diminished by Covid,” Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group, said, Somesh Jauhari, CPO (Chief People Officer) for Allianz Technology India and Allianz Services India, said  the company aims to consolidate its presence by creating safe world-class working environment for our people.

