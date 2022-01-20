STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Containment zones in Capital under surveillance

The Commissioner said all shops except the medical stores and eateries should remain closed in containment zones.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have enhanced security measures in the containment zones in the city limits in the wake of a spike in Covid cases. Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said surveillance has been beefed up in the containment zones to check any violation of Covid protocols and those who are found flouting it will be strictly dealt with. 

The Commissioner said all shops except the medical stores and eateries should remain closed in containment zones. The stores selling food items are allowed to function from 7am to 7pm, while Maveli stores, Supplyco outlets and ration shops are allowed to remain open only till 5pm. Home delivery will only be allowed in restaurants and eateries from 7am to 7.30pm. The shops that flout the restrictions will be closed down, added the Commissioner.

In containment zones, online delivery of goods is allowed only from 7am to 2pm. The public markets will remain closed in these areas. Vehicles from outside will not be allowed to enter the containment zones. Only one entrance and exit point will be allowed for emergency and medical services. The police have also decided to conduct inspections in malls and shopping centres to check whether protocol is being followed. 

Curbs in ration shops to continue
T’Puram: Ration shops will continue to have reduced working hours. Restrictions were imposed on the distribution since January 13 owing to a technical snag in the server connecting EPoS machines. At present, shops in seven districts are open only in the forenoon and those in the rest of the districts in the afternoons. This will continue until January 25, according to Food Minister G R Anil. This is 35.05 per cent of the total beneficiaries.

Last month the figure was 34.79 per cent in the corresponding period, he said. The reduced timings have not affected distribution, he said in a statement here on Wednesday. The districts where ration shops open only in the forenoon are Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad. The functioning hours are from 8.30 am to 12 noon. Shops at Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki will be open in the afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp