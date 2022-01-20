STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals told to set aside 50% beds for Covid patients

Barred from referring Covid patients to other pvt or govt med establishments without taking proper measures

Published: 20th January 2022

A child receives Covid vaccine at Karthika Thirunnal Government Vocational & HSS for Girls in Manacaud on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in Thiruvananthapuram district, District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday directed private and cooperative hospitals to set aside half of their beds, including those in ICUs, for Covid patients.

The capital district has been grappling with a spike in Covid cases as 5,684 people were tested positive on Wednesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 45.8% igniting fears that the situation might grow worse in the coming days.

The collector also ordered all Covid treatment centres to keep in touch with the district programme management and support unit functioning from the collectorate. Hospitals have been asked to update on Covid Jagratha portal every four hours, the details such as the number of ICU ventilator beds available, new admissions, discharged cases and those who have been referred to other hospitals.

The hospitals have been barred from referring the Covid patients to other private or government hospitals without ensuring the facilities via the district programme management and support unit. As per the collector’s directive, hospitals must put infected persons under observation before being admitted. Those with no symptom should be kept in home isolation.

The private institutions should appoint a nodal officer to coordinate the Covid-related activities and their names be handed over to the District Disaster Management Authority. Action will be taken against the institutions that fail to do so under the Disaster Management Act, the collector has warned.

CET turns Covid hot spot
The College Of Engineering (CET) became the new Covid hot spot after 355 students and 26 staff tested positive. The department of Computer Science was the worst affected as 72 students were infected, followed by 69 in Mechanical Engineering, 66 in Electrical Engineering, 52 in Electronics and Communication, 35 in Architecture and 11 in MBA departments. 

Sources said the high-pitch college election campaign undertaken by the student organisations without following Covid protocol had resulted in the spread of the pandemic among the students and staff. “Despite sustained appeal from the faculty members, the election campaigners did not stick to Covid protocol. Face masks were avoided and social distancing was not maintained,” said a faculty member.

1,815 students take Covid jab
As many as 1,815 school students between the ages of 15 and 18 took Covid vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram district. Vaccine centres were set up in 12 schools in the district on Wednesday to give the jabs for the consenting students. Health Minister Veena George visited the Government Girls VHSS, Manacaud, to take stock of the arrangements.

