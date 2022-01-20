Rights panel directs cops to help end garbage woes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission recently declared strict patrolling by police officials will eliminate the waste dumping near airport premises. The ordinance was released by the commission in the wake of rise in dumping of slaughter waste and other wastes at Pathinarekaal Mandapam ground at Vallakadavu, premises of Vallakadavu NS Depot parking, Bangladesh Colony Road, near Trivandrum Domestic and International airport premises.

The commission also ordered quick disposal of waste dump yards. The secretary replied the corporation had installed around 20 street light lamps on the premises in association with the Airport Authority of India to eliminate the chances of dumping of wastes.