Capital records highest number of daily Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily Covid cases in the capital district are inching towards an alarming five-digit figure as a whopping 9720 people were tested positive on Thursday. The test rate positivity has risen to 46.68 per cent from Wednesday’s 45.8 per cent suggesting the high prevalence of the outbreak. The number of active cases has gone up to 48,712, while 1701 people recovered from the illness on the day. Within the city limits, College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has turned out to be a cluster as at least 444 persons, including students and staff, were tested positive for Covid-19.

The college sources said 396 students, 30 faculty members and 18 staff were found to be infected during the mass testing conducted in the college. The college sources said the actual number of students infected could be much higher as most of the students have gone back to their houses and could have appeared for individual Covid tests.

The spike in the number of cases has prompted the college authorities to write to Kerala Technological University (KTU) seeking postponement of the University exams. One of the faculty members said daily about 140 students were appearing for exams and despite precautionary measures being taken, there is an overwhelming fear that more students could pick up infection.

“The regular exams for MCA and MBA students and supplementary exams for seventh semester engineering students are going on. Due to this, many of the students are forced to stay in their hostels. This could aggravate the situation and there is apprehension that more students could turn positive in the coming days,” said the faculty member.

The faculty member added that the college authorities have requested the university to postpone the exams by two weeks. “We also have suggested that the exams for the seventh semester can be held during the eighth semester. Continuing with the exams will be risky,” the faculty member said. Ajmal Labeeb, chairman of the college union, too demanded suspension of the exams till the situation improves.