Cops leak personal info to criminals: Murder case

Saleem for the last several years has been living under police protection due to threats from the accomplices of the jailed gang members.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A witness in the sensational Aprani Krishnakumar murder case has levelled a serious allegation against the police accusing them of leaking his personal information, including his whereabouts, to criminals.

Saleem, who ran a car rental shop at Attinkuzhi near Kazhakoottam, was one of the prime witnesses who testified against the accused in the case resulting in conviction of eight notorious gangsters, including Om Prakash and Ambalamukku Krishnakumar.  Saleem for the last several years has been living under police protection due to threats from the accomplices of the jailed gang members. Saleem said the policemen, who were entrusted with his protection, have been leaking information to the gangsters.

“The leakage happened from the police station. My personal details, including the places I visit, are being leaked to the gangsters,” he said. A senior city police officer dismissed the allegation and said they are yet to obtain a complaint from Saleem in this regard.

Krishnakumar was hacked to death by a gang in 2007 while he was returning from the court after attending trial in a case. He was waylaid on the Kazhakootam bypass and hacked to death by a group that  arrived in a car and two bikes.

